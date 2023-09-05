Ednha Landin said she got her start in the food and hospitality industry working as a hostess at a local hotel.
She also learned how to serve and bartend and when a food and beverage manager offered her a catering position, "the catering company really took me under their wing and taught me about the industry, food and wine,” said Landin.
“I fell in love with hospitality culture and really never looked back. It’s been very rewarding.”
Today, Landin is the general manager at Mothers Tacos at 3150 Jefferson St., located in the Grape Yard Shopping Center.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be a criminal attorney but the hospitality bug bit relatively early. Life and family had different plans, and my path led to the restaurant industry.
2. What was your first job?
My first job was at a jewelry store at an indoor swap meet in Anaheim. I loved the personal interactions and the jewelry…but sales has never been my calling.
3. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Selling furniture. The job was great, and I loved my coworkers, however trying to sell furniture in a TINY Central Valley town didn’t prove to be very rewarding.
4. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I pondered this question for a long time, but I really don’t see myself ever changing to a career outside of the hospitality world.
Not try: I couldn’t imagine myself as a social worker or in any of the other “fix-it” fields. I can get very emotionally attached to people and their situations and it would be incredibly challenging to separate work from life. I have so much respect for those professionals!
5. What is the biggest challenge the hospitality industry has faced?
The younger generations that are entering the industry have a different perception of what hospitality means. The work ethic and expectations have certainly evolved over the years. This has sparked new ways of training and communicating the basic principles of quality, consistency, and cleanliness.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Ben Koenig, Michael Galyen, and Sean O’Toole. All strong leaders and mentors, I feel blessed to have come in contact with these individuals during my career journey.
7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?
Whether possible or not, permitting processes should be sped up or made easier.
8. If you could change one thing about the hospitality industry, what would it be?
A lot of the workers in the hospitality industry seem to have lost their passion. It feels like there is so much repetition and duplication versus creativity and newness! I’m not sure how to change this, but I miss the palpable excitement.
9. What’s your favorite gift to give?
Time, and exceptional dining experiences – and that’s both at work and in my personal life!
10. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?
Napa County Hispanic Network. It’s the longest-sustained Latino student scholarship program and a bridge between a lot of the existing Latino organizations. They do so much for the Latino community and I respect that immensely!
