Elan Fayard’s wide-ranging international background encompasses both oenology and gastronomy, plus tourism and journalism.

Originally from the Bay Area, Fayard said she followed her interest in wine which led to studies in Bordeaux and Provence, France. She settled in Napa Valley after stints in Willamette Valley, Oregon and France.

In addition to producing premium wines for her labels Azur and Empreinte, Fayard also operates her direct-to-consumer wine consulting business, Elan Fayard Consulting, and most recently founded Luminous Retreats which offers wellness retreats in Napa Valley.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To become a veterinarian or travel journalist.

2. What was your first job?

Cleaning college dorm rooms.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Broadcast journalist.

Not try: Porta-potty technician.

4. How did you get into the wine industry?

I had lived in Provence and fell in love with quality wines and in particular dry rose. So, I thought if this wine resonates with me, I think it will resonate with others. I was one of the first to put "quality rose" on the map in Napa Valley back in 2007 along with producing quality red wines that bring balance and finesse.

5. What is your job title?

"Maven of Many Things."

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Maya Angelo.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Bring in more local-focused, community events. There's not enough for locals and specifically focused on bringing together the community, hence the reason I wanted to create the wine lounge to promote local events and the community to come together.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Giving to those in need when the moment presents.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have an identical twin sister and we were born on leap day.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Become a published writer about the incredible things I've learned through the trials and tribulations of life.

Azur Wines is located at 1014 Clinton St. in Napa and azurwines.com. Fayard can also be reached via luminousretreats.com.

