Erin Poders has been named general manager role at SENZA Hotel, a 48-room boutique hotel located at 4066 Howard Lane in Napa, said a news release.

“Poders is charged with enhancing the overall guest experience and will work hand-in-hand with operating partner Bentley Legacy Holdings following the acquisition of the hotel by hospitality-focused, family-founded investment groups Cienda Partners and Pendant Capital,” said the release.

Poders’ oversight includes the property’s five separate buildings, including the historic 1870 Parker Mansion, as well as the hotel’s staff, events, and food and beverage offerings, said the release.

“Joining the SENZA Hotel team as the general manager at this pivotal time is an amazing opportunity to activate a special, private getaway while enhancing the guest experience in new and unexpected ways,” Poders said.

Poders most recently served as the hotel manager of the Malibu Beach Inn Hotel and Spa. He also previously served as general manager at The Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“This is an exciting time for SENZA Hotel and Erin will be an integral part of that journey,” said Les Bentley, CEO of Bentley Legacy Holdings.