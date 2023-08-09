Redwood Credit Union will host its annual free document shredding event on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This year’s event will be held at its new, second Napa branch at 480 Devlin Road. The popular Shred-a-Thon will feature free document shredding provided by Shred-It.

“We're thrilled to provide our community with a free environmentally friendly way to dispose of sensitive and confidential documents. It's especially exciting to be able to host this event at our new branch,” said Melissa Van Paris, RCU’s Napa branch service manager.

Attendees may bring up to three standard-sized boxes of confidential documents for shredding, such as old financial statements, canceled checks, and credit card offers.

Monetary donations will be accepted at the event to benefit Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Humane's Walk for Animals in Yountville Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023