Free Flow Wines of Sonoma announced it has shipped 1 million stainless steel kegs across the U.S. market, “marking a momentous achievement in its ongoing commitment to reducing waste and carbon emissions in the wine industry while improving the quality of wine pours and increasing restaurants’ margins on wine.”
"We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 1 million kegs shipped," said Rich Bouwer, CEO of Free Flow Wines.
Founded in 2009, Free Flow has more than 260 wine brands in keg, from wineries throughout the world, said a news release.
Info: freeflowwines.com