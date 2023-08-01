Freida Child said it was at her first banking job, at World Savings, where she discovered a passion for helping people with their financial needs.

“Witnessing firsthand the positive impact we could make in people's lives by offering guidance and support fueled my desire to continue working in the banking field,” she said. It became “my driving force.”

Today, Child works as vice president of marketing and sales at Redwood Credit Union, at the south Napa campus.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

My childhood ambition was to become a flight attendant, so I could visit different countries, experience different cultures and explore new destinations. I took my first flight when I was a little girl, and I admired how nice the flight attendants were, making sure passengers were safe and being willing to help customers when needed.

2. What was your first job?

My first job was working as a customer service agent for Great America (theme park) in Santa Clara. It taught me the importance of exceptional service and teamwork, and it gave me some lasting memories. It was an invaluable stepping stone in my career journey, instilling in me a passion for providing exceptional experiences to customers in any role I take on.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

My worst job experience was working at a printing press. While the opportunity to work in a professional setting seemed promising, we were expected to be on call 24 hours a day for press checks and other urgent tasks.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: interior designer.

Not try: doctor.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Walt Disney stands out as an exemplary leader who embodied the values of collaboration, innovation and respect. He encouraged open communication and idea sharing, and fostered a culture of teamwork, where diverse talents could come together. In doing so, he created an atmosphere that fueled creativity and brought imaginative visions to life.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

I would love to see Napa build upon existing platforms that foster collaboration between local businesses and showcase the unique attributes of local entrepreneurs. Such a platform could unite the community, encouraging business owners to collaborate, share resources and collectively amplify their presence.

7. If you could change one thing about the financial industry, what would it be?

I would love to see the financial industry continue on the path of embracing new technology and working diligently to modernize operations and enhance digital offerings. The tech needs of members are ever-evolving, which requires that we continue investing in user-friendly online banking platforms, mobile applications, and digital tools that simplify financial transactions and improve member experiences. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation can help streamline processes, personalize services, and offer tailored financial solutions.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

I love giving shared-adventure gifts. It could be a hike to a friend’s favorite spot or a cozy conversation at a coffee shop. It’s the intimate and personalized experiences that leave an indelible mark, creating unforgettable moments that will be recounted for years to come and forging deeper connections.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

The Princess Project holds a special place in my heart. Their unwavering dedication to underprivileged high school students is truly remarkable. By providing free prom dresses and accessories, they ensure that every young woman, regardless of financial status, can experience the joy of feeling like a princess on prom night.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

One thing that might surprise people is that I’m an introvert. While I may come across as outgoing in certain situations, my true nature is introspection and a preference for solitude. I enjoy meaningful conversations within my close circle of friends and loved ones, and draw energy from quiet moments where I can recharge and regain focus.

Napa’s Redwood Credit Union campus is located at 470 Devlin Road. Info: redwoodcu.org.