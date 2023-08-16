Genesis Perez has joined the team at Trisha Tortolani Skin Care in Napa, according to a news release.

Perez offers facials, acne treatments, LED light package treatments, brow/lash tinting and styling services. She works Sundays, by appointment.

Perez attended esthetician school in 2020 and 2021 and has been training as an apprentice with Trisha Tortolani for the past six months, said the release.

"She is to carry out our mission to provide support and guidance to clients on their healthy skin journey," said Tortolani.

Perez is also fluent in both English and Spanish. She is a 2015 graduate from Vintage High School.

Trisha Tortolani Skin Care is located at 1732 Jefferson St., Suite 4, in Napa.

