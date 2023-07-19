Gita Mallya, a winery operations intern at Domaine Carneros, talked about how she got into the wine industry.

“I was studying plant biology at UC Davis as an undergraduate and wasn’t quite sure how I wanted to apply my degree,” she said.

That uncertainty changed when Mallya took a viticulture class with Dr. Andy Walker as an elective “and saw that the wine industry married all the topics I loved – plants, science, art and culture."

Once her undergraduate degree was complete, she applied for the viticulture and enology master’s program at UC Davis.

Beginning this past January, “I was given the opportunity to work with Domaine Carneros through a partnership with Bâtonnage, a ‘women in wine’ group.”

In this 11-month internship, Mallya will have a chance to rotate through the major departments to see all aspects of the business, including human resources, information technology, finance, marketing, direct-to-consumer, vineyard, and lab and winery operations.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be a librarian, a writer, an artist, an actor, a scientist – I wanted to do it all, really! It still holds true as I love to try new things.

2. What was your first job?

Laboratory research assistant at UC Davis. We looked at the interactions between plants and plant pathogens on a cellular level. I still love learning about this topic and loved my time there.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Shoveling soil into giant bins when I worked at the research greenhouses at UC Davis. Planting was fun afterwards, though!

4. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry is facing?

A changing climate is the most looming issue to date in my opinion. With more unpredictable weather during the growing season, threat of fires, and a warming climate, it becomes harder to rely on historical data for insight into the season. For this reason, it is becoming increasingly important to look for sustainable practices that can add some stability year-to-year in a changing environment.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Even before I began working at Domaine Carneros, I have always been inspired by the feats of Eileen Crane (the founding winemaker and CEO of Domaine Carneros). She is truly a trailblazer and helped establish a place for women in the industry, all while making a name for Sonoma and Napa sparkling wine.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Napa could continue to hold events with local businesses to foster a sense of community and belonging. Loyalty goes a long way for supporting local business.

7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I think that the wine industry is moving in the right direction in terms of diversity, but I think there’s still much work to be done. Diversity is important to innovation, and I am excited to see how the industry grows as a result of new voices and perspectives.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

I love to gift experiences, especially something we can do together! Whether that’s a wine and paint class, a museum exhibit they have been excited about, or a road trip, I like that I get to make a memory with them as well.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I love to bake. Macarons are my favorite to make.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Become a published author! I have always loved writing and hope to put mine out in the world someday.

Domaine Carneros is located at 1240 Duhig Road in Napa; domainecarneros.com.

Photos: 'SAVOR After Hours' blends cabaret with fine wines SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours