Jennifer Williams said she was first introduced to the wine industry by good friends from Napa Valley that she met while in the agriculture program at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

“They paved the way for opportunities to work in vineyards in both the north and central coasts,” explained Williams.

“I loved the work and quickly turned my focus in college to viticulture. Working in the vineyards led me to laboratory work in the off-season and ultimately to winemaking.”

Today, Williams is the consulting winemaker at Kelly Fleming Wines in Calistoga.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Agriculture. Originally I thought caring for animals would be my future but found the science of plants more compelling.

2. What was your first job?

My first job in the wine industry was while I was in college at Beaulieu Vineyards in Rutherford. I was hired as a grape sampler, and I loved it.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Telemarketing (not for wine).

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: winery management.

Not try: wine sales.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

Rising temperatures. All the problems associated with heat, such as drought and fires demand different farming practices.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Our local community is essential to the success of our businesses. So, to me, city and county planning to help keep our people housed locally and our schools, and locals-serving businesses viable is essential.

7. What’s your favorite gift to give?

My friends’ wines.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

UpValley Family Centers.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Run a marathon.

10. What’s your contact info and address at Kelly Fleming Wines?

Kelly Fleming Wines, 2339 Pickett Road, Calistoga; kellyflemingwines.com.