I’ve been working with a small construction company in Oakland for years — we weathered the recession and COVID.

We made a commitment a few quarters ago to get serious about using our website to generate leads and build new business. After six months, we’re seeing nearly a 10% jump in new business. We’re showing up in search engines and generating new business.

We started with a thorough website audit that included onpage, offpage and technical SEO. We needed to think about what changes we could make that a small team could manage. We are still not doing social media — we don’t have the resources to support it. No Yelp reviews —it’s way too easy for construction companies to get killed on Yelp.

We addressed technical SEO

• We examined load time — no one’s going to wait around for your website to load. We turned on auto-caching, compressed images and added alt tags.

• Site architecture got a boost from an improved inner-linking strategy. We organized pages so that bots can quickly find content, with pages just a few clicks away from the homepage.

• We had some duplicate content, which Google hates. Rather than indexing that content, Google stalls. That’s an easy fix.

Offpage SEO was a longer-term effort

This is all the activity that occurs off the page—it’s building backlinks, PR, your Google Business Profile, social media, guest posting, writing and sharing white papers and ebooks. We put most of these on the back burner for right now.

Our focus: It all starts with keywords

I used Ahrefs to research keywords. It’s a powerful, all-in-one SEO toolset for growing search traffic, but you also can use Google’s Keyword Planner, which is free. This tool does a lot, but we wanted to identify those words that we want to be ranking for.

• We began with local — this is critical if you’re a brick-and-mortar business. Google prioritizes local search, so we worked “Oakland” or “East Bay” into our content.

• We want to find and use words that people are searching for. This can be a difficult concept to understand, but you don’t just pull keywords out of the air. It takes keyword research to find those terms people are keying into search fields. If no one’s using search terms you key in, you’re wasting your time.

• Sort by keyword difficulty — this will indicate how competitively this word/phrase is being bid on for online ads. You want low difficulty/competition and high traffic.

• For each webpage, identify the keyword focus. Include that keyword in the title, header, subheads and metadescription.

• Once you find words/phrases that you want to rank for, you need to start generating content. Good content isn’t a paragraph or two—it’s 1500-3000 words. Frontload it so that the most important information is in the first few paragraphs.

A content tip: Include data with its source — it helps authenticate your article.

Do you have questions about making keywords and content work for your business? Contact Top of Mind Marketing. We’re writers and digital media specialists, 510-292-1843, jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com

