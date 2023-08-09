Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, reported preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended June 25.

“Our third quarter digital subscription results continue to lead the industry by a significant margin, continuing the streak for the last 14 quarters. This long-standing out-performance gives us even more confidence in achieving our long-term goal of $100 million of digital-only subscription revenue," said Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s president and CEO.