New providers have joined OLE Health, according to an announcement.

Luis Guzman, DMD, works at the South Napa Campus.

Guzman received his DMD degree from Roseman University College of Dental Medicine in April of 2023 and completed his B.S. in Nutritional Biology at the University of California Davis. Prior to coming to OLE Health, Guzman spent his time working as a temporary dentist in Salt Lake City and most recently in Vallejo. Guzman specializes in general dentistry and has experience in public health dentistry since 2014, working as a registered dental assistant while attending school.

Daniel Lee, DDS, works at the Napa Pear Tree location.

Lee received his DDS degree from the University of California – San Francisco in 2022 and completed his BA in Biochemistry at Whittier College. Prior to coming to OLE Health, Lee pursued a 1-year GPR residency at Highland Hospital in Oakland to advance his dental education and serving a medically diverse community. He specializes in providing emergency and comprehensive dental care including endodontics and oral surgery (extractions) and has experience in serving the special needs community, both in the dental clinic and the operating room.

Mandeep "Manny" Singh, FNP-C, works at OLE Health in American Canyon.

Singh received his Master of Science in Nursing in Family Nurse Practitioner from Sonoma State University in 2019. Prior to that, he completed a Bachelor of Nursing at Sacramento State University. Prior to coming to OLE Health, Singh worked with North Bay Healthcare since 2019. He is a current Associate Faculty for the Master of Science in Nursing program at the University of Pacific. He specializes in urgent care treatment, treating various conditions such as heart, lung and gastrointestinal diseases. He also specializes in minor procedures such as splinting and suturing.

