Maury Robertson explained how he got into working with Rianda House Senior Activities Center in St. Helena.
“In high school, I was fascinated with the spiritual realm. For 20 years, I led a church and eventually became a seminary professor. My denomination had some narrow views which I found too confining, so I turned to the wider nonprofit realm. Rianda House is a perfect fit. It’s an inclusive place where people genuinely care for each other and challenge each other to grow. Plus, it’s plain-old fun.”
Today Robertson is the executive director of the center.
1. What does Rianda House offer?
We help Upvalley older adults stay strong in mind, body and spirit, connected in meaningful relationships, and giving from the abundance of their lives.
2. What was your childhood ambition? 3. What was your first job?
Waiting tables at La Cita, my grandparents’ Mexican restaurant on Route 66, in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
4. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Wildlife photographer.
5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Fundraising is a never-ending challenge for nonprofits.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Ralph Waldo Emerson. I love his commitment to be his authentic self and the way he made a living by challenging others to do the same.
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would wave a magic wand and make the whole world stop thinking of elderhood as being put out to pasture and begin to regard it as life’s greatest chapter.
8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit? 9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have backpacked in Patagonia.
10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
My journey out of being a minister led to hardships and discoveries that I want to capture in writing.
For more info visit: riandahouse.org
Sunday's procession had a new backdrop but the same theme: displaying the bonds between pets and their human companions, and raising funds for Napa Humane.
Howard Yune, Register video
