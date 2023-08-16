Jenn Rossi
Bryan Gray photo
After almost 10 years with Miner Family Winery in roles bridging the direct-to-consumer department and the wholesale department, Jenn Rossi has been promoted to national sales manager at Miner Family Winery, according to a news release.
“I'm truly living my dream career, 20 years in the making. I am so honored to be a part of this amazing crew,” said Rossi.
Rossi graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in hospitality management.
“Jenn Rossi has been a star at Miner since day one," said Dave Miner.
Rossi was promoted to national sales manager in March. Miner has wholesale placements in over 40 states.
