$11.5 million:
Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The home, on 41 acres, is located at 850 Sanitarium Road in Deer Park.
Source: Cyd Greer and Craig Cazet, Coldwell Bankers of the Valley.
2021 Photos: Go inside Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale, a $25m mansion
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Check out Napa Valley's most expensive home currently for sale. Listed at $25 million, the 41-acre property is located at 850 Sanitarium Road in Deer Park.
(Note: the home sold in Aug. 2023 for $11.5 million.)
