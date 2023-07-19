$3.075 million
Price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in June. The home is located at 305 Ashlar Drive in east Napa. It was originally listed for $3.295 million.
Source: Brian Gross, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
