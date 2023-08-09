$10.65 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive estate sold in July. The 11-acre compound is located at 1350 Yount Mill Road in Oakville.
Source: Sieba Peterson, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Tags
- Napa Real Estate
- Napa Hotel
- Visit Napa Valley
- Napa County
- Napa County Real Estate
- Napa County Luxury Home
- Compass Real Estate
- Move To Napa Valley
- Napa Million Dollar Home
- Luxury Real Estate In Wine Country
- Napa Luxury Home Sales
- Napa Realtor
- Partrick Road Napa
- The Economy
- Agriculture
- Trade
- Construction Industry
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today