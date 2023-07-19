For Emma Ciudad-Real, it’s all about bringing clients’ visions to life, making dreams into reality with her nearly-year-old business, Napa Bach — an event planning/decorating enterprise.

The party-planning service specializes in “general party décor (backdrops and balloon installations) and bachelorette party planning,” according to the company website.

“Give us some details about your celebration, and we'll take it from there,” it says.

It’s a far cry from Napa Bach’s 30-year-old married founder/owner’s previous profession.

For five years, the University of California, Davis graduate served her community as a probation officer, until she realized a change was needed.

“I kind of loved what I did and the community I served, but it took an emotional toll,” the Sebastopol native said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be sustainable long term. I wanted to be part of people’s happier moments.”

Ciudad-Real said she and her husband of two years, Alex, a Sonoma County firefighter, have lived in Napa for six years. She launched Napa Bach last September, with a limited background in social media and marketing and a lot to learn, she said.

“The learning curve of the process was challenging,” she said. “I’m the sole operator of the business, and I sort of just dove into it and had to learn all the aspects of running a business. My first balloon installation was for my own bridal shower. It’s been a huge learning curve.”

But, it seems to have been the right decision on several levels, she said.

“It started with the idea since planning my own bachelorette party, and I thought I’d start doing it professionally,” she said. “Since then, it has grown into decorating mostly; balloon artistry mostly, and expanded to birthday parties, baby showers, bridal showers, pretty much anything. I coordinated my first wedding recently.”

What Napa Bach does is so varied it’s difficult to specifically define, she said.

“Decorating and planning — it’s hard to put in a box, to describe what I do. Basically, we’re just bringing the party,” Ciudad-Real said.

Recent client Christina McGarvey said she’s tickled pink with the results and plans to hire Napa Bach again.

“She just did a backdrop for my baby shower,” McGarvey said. “It went great from the time I reached out to her. She asked what my vision was, and I had a theme in mind, and from there, she sent me ideas and swatches and she came early in the morning and set everything up and it looked amazing. My friends said it looked like something out Pinterest. It was great from start to finish. I would recommend her 100 percent.”

As for Ciudad-Real, she said she’s loving the whole experience, especially compared to working within the criminal justice system.

“It’s so special,” she said. “Going from probation to being involved in people’s happy moments. It’s really fun to be able to create something that makes people feel special. It also allows me to be creative; to bring an idea to life, which is really fun for me.

“What I did before, I helped people through their healing journey, turning a corner, beautiful as a process, but you often didn’t get to see the payoff. Here I get to see the payoff first hand.”

Ciudad-Real said her party planning career came as less of a surprise to her family than her probation career did.

“My mom always joked that I’ve been making family dinner reservations since I was 5,” she said. “I’ve always been a planner; I like to make sure everything’s in order and goes smoothly. I’ve learned I’m task-oriented and like to see things through to the finish line and move on to the next.”

With an occasional helping hand from her husband, Ciudad-Real said she’s pleased with how things are going so far.

“It’s very fulfilling,” she said. “It’s not always easy. Starting a business is hard. But it’s so enriching. It’s giving me a deeper sense of peace to my life.”

