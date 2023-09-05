I’m convinced that crayons are self-care. Indulge me as I explain this premise that admittedly sounds a little…out there.

Research has found that making art can activate reward pathways in the brain, reduce stress, lower anxiety levels and improve mood.

I can attest to these benefits. Even at my age, I still use crayons. I’m partial to the giant box of 64 Crayola colors with the sharpener in the back. I keep this box of crayons and a large sketchbook in our living room.

Whenever the mood strikes – if it’s a good mood or an “I’ve had it up to here” mood – I have found that I am always in the mood to draw something. I’ve been inspired by my surroundings, something that happened during the day or just a random spark. I have drawn cellos, flowers, old fences, and a plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

Once, I even drew a picture of how my migraine headache felt (in case you were wondering, it was a black lightning bolt shape with a sickly green outline). I can’t recall if it made my headache better, but I do recall that it made me focus on something other than nagging pain for a bit.

Others agree. For example, the Napa Valley Welcome Center recently hosted its own "art" break.

On Sept. 1, the city of Napa’s Napa Makes, Visit Napa Valley and Color Theory came together to give us big kids a chance at our own creation. Participants decorated a shatterproof wine glass to take home, for free.

(Art Break Day takes place annually on the first Friday in September. Art sites are set up in cities around the world, and everyone is invited to sit down, take a break and make art for free.)

I recently visited family and spent several hours drawing and painting with my 7-year-old nephew. We made nine different pieces of art depicting crazy characters from a video game he’s into. Then we hung these around the house and called it our gallery.

The paintings may end up in a file or an album at some point, or maybe the recycle bin — probably never in a frame. But the time we spent drawing, deciding paint colors, talking and laughing is precious. He even told me that if I worked for him in his gallery, that he’d never fire me as an artist because, in his words, “you’re too good.” I’m still giggling. We created art, yes, but we also created memories, and I love that he’s learning to use his imagination and his little paintbrushes.

Think about when you were a child: your first pieces of art were probably made using crayons or finger paints; maybe these masterpieces ended up on your home’s refrigerator or a family bulletin board.

No matter where they ended up, it felt good to create something. Along the way, we learned that keeping inside the lines was not required or even important and that using our imagination to draw something that started in our minds ended up on paper was just plain fun.

So, take some time for fun, and for art, and for self-care. You won’t regret it.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, September 2, 2023