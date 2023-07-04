"Economic Development."

It sounds like an upper division class you might take in college, doesn’t it? A class you had to get through because it was required but left you wondering if you’d ever really use it (looking at you, Algebra).

But what is economic development? And what does it mean to a community?

To some it might seem like more of theory or a concept that is hard to pin down. To others it may mean practical activities in real time that result in tangible things.

If you look up “What is economic development?” online, you will get a broad range of definitions that fit many narratives. But they all relate to how economic well-being and quality of life of a community, and individuals, are improved through targeted goals and objectives. Simply, it means that there are more opportunities for more people.

In doing my own searching I found an interesting perspective from The Rockefeller Foundation which defines inclusive economies by five inter-related characteristics: participation, equity, growth, sustainability, and stability.

We have learned over the past three years – through wildfires and a pandemic – that economic stability is essential. We continue to see that creating opportunities for new and diverse business sectors and entrepreneurs who want to share in this special place, invest here, and put down roots makes our economy and our community stronger and more resilient.

When the former Napa Valley Economic Development Corporation dissolved in 2009, there was no business-focused private sector effort to take its place; no entity to partner with the public sector and other stakeholders to attract, retain and enhance local businesses. Now is the time to remedy that.

The Napa Chamber of Commerce will soon be embarking on a concerted initiative to create strategies around economic development – the purpose being to identify and initiate efforts that create quality jobs, expand the tax base, encourage investment, improve the overall business climate, and enhance the well-being of the community.

We will continue to work with local partners like the city of Napa, the county of Napa, the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay, Napa Valley College, the Small Business Development Center, affiliate Chambers of Commerce, and other local, regional, and state stakeholders on short-term priorities and long-term goals.

The beauty in multiple definitions of economic development means that we can customize our efforts to our communities and create a comprehensive and intentional strategy for how our economy grows and diversifies. Like a fingerprint, our economic development plan will be unique to us.

Economic development is the binding agent that connects critical, but often seemingly disparate, issues. For example, housing affordability and availability; transportation; childcare; education; workforce training; environment and climate; diversity and equity; innovation and entrepreneurship; sound and effective policies and regulations; and more. Collaboration, funding, resources, and solutions begin to emerge with economic development as the common thread.

Our community has a long track record of working together to tackle complex issues which ultimately lead to better and more beneficial results. We look forward to the opportunities, partnerships and solutions that will come from this effort to build a stronger and more resilient economy.

