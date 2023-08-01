I recently returned from a professional development conference in Vancouver with my head full of new insights and my tablet full of notes from the speakers and sessions.

The wide array of sessions encouraged me to think about how the Napa Chamber of Commerce can continue to serve our members and the business community now and into the future.

The topics were diverse and as with any conference, there were takeaways that made a lasting impression.

One, a keynote address by Riaz Meghji, challenged us to answer the question: “What is the most important conversation you’ve ever had?”

Riaz is the founder of Every Conversation Counts which is a platform that shares insights from leaders, celebrities, athletes, and philanthropists all with one common thread — memorable conversations that forever altered the course of their life.

We had five minutes to share our own “most important conversations” with our tablemates. There were no rules for who the conversation was with, it could have been anyone — a family member, colleague, or a stranger. The only guideline was that it changed your path or your perspective.

The stories ranged from the personally poignant to the professionally profound. The message was that every conversation, especially those that may seem casual or candid, has the potential to make a significant difference in your life or someone else’s. And you may not even know it at the time.

I learned valuable information at the conference. But the biggest lesson for me was reflecting on these important conversations. Take the chance, make the connection, listen to someone, be open to sharing your flaws and your ideas and watch what happens.

So now it’s your turn.

Think about it and ask yourself “What is the most important conversation you’ve ever had?” And where are you because of it?

Speaking of making conversation, one of the best events to connect with our community and bring out your inner child is the upcoming Napa Town & Country Fair which runs Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13 at the Napa Valley Expo.

There is something for everyone at the fair — live music and livestock to art exhibits and renowned fair food (which, I am told, contains no calories when consumed while having fun). Be sure to take a ride on the Ferris wheel for a stunning view of Napa from a new perspective.

If you are interested in locally grown food, and a real-life example of “farm to fork,” don’t miss the fast-paced Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday, August 12, starting at 9 a.m. The dedication and commitment of junior livestock exhibitors are on full display and always leave me with the sense that we are in good hands with this next generation.

This is the place to stock your freezer at home or you can donate your purchased animal to the Salvation Army to provide food for our neighbors who are in need.

As a 4-H and FFA kid myself, the fair always meant hard work but also, a sense of play and cherished memories with friends and family. And it meant corndogs slathered with mustard — a tradition I have continued as a grown-up. My first corndog of the season always hits the spot.

Maybe I will see you at the fair, and we can share an important conversation, even if it’s only about corndogs.

Jeri Hansen is president & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Jeri@NapaChamber.com.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Porchfest 2023 Rockin' out on the streets of Napa Porchfest 2023 18 Porchfest 2023 19 Porchfest 2023 20 Porchfest 2023 21 Porchfest 2023 22 Porchfest 2023 23 Porchfest 2023 24 Porchfest 2023 25 Porchfest 2023 26 Porchfest 2023 27 Porchfest 2023 28 Porchfest 2023 29 Porchfest 2023 30 Porchfest 2023 31 Porchfest 2023 32 Porchfest 2023 33 Porchfest 2023 34 Porchfest 2023 35 Porchfest 2023 36 Porchfest 2023 37 Porchfest 2023 38 Porchfest 2023 39 Porchfest 2023 40 Porchfest 2023 41 Porchfest 2023 42 Porchfest 2023 43 Porchfest 2023 44 Porchfest 2023 45 Porchfest 2023 46 Porchfest 2023 47 Porchfest 2023 48 Porchfest 2023 49 Porchfest 2023 50 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023