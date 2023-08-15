FOR THE REGISTER
Community Resources for Children welcomes Megan Zaccaria and Gabriela Narvaez to its board of directors, said a news release.
Zaccaria is a CPA with a diverse professional background in accounting, banking and the wine industry, said the release. She graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in accounting. Zaccaria began her career with Grant Thornton, LLP providing tax services to various clients leading to her transition to the banking industry where she spent six years at Heritage Oaks Bank.
In 2017, Zaccaria and her family relocated to Napa Valley where she joined Crimson Wine Group as their SEC reporting manager, steering her to take on controller roles at Fior di Sole and her current position as controller of Sequoia Grove Winery and Vineyards. Her attention to detail, analytical skills and ability to navigate complex financial regulations have made her a crucial asset to financial teams, the release said.
Gabriela "Gaby" Narvaez, born and raised in Napa, is an experienced childcare provider with a diverse professional background, said the release.
She discovered her passion for caring for children through babysitting jobs and pursued a career in child development and nursing. Narvaez dedicated 10 years to ophthalmology before deciding to become a stay-at-home parent. During the COVID pandemic, she expanded her family to three children. Motivated by her love for children, Narvaez embarked on the journey of opening her own childcare home, aiming to provide a nurturing and educational environment for all children, the release said.
She said CRC has played a crucial role in supporting her through becoming a licensed childcare provider and with the resources since. Narvaez recognizes the immense value of early childcare education and is passionate about providing a nurturing environment that promotes the growth and development of young children, she said.
Info: 707-253-0376,
crcnapa.org.
PHOTOS: Junior Livestock at the Napa Town & Country Fair 2023
4-H members walk their pigs around the ring during the junior livestock swine showmanship event which is a part of the Napa Town and Country fair being held at the Napa Valley Expo on Wednesday, August 9. The fair officially opens to guests today and runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Maddie Huss washes her lamb Jinx during the junior livestock event which is a part of the Napa Town and Country fair being held at the Napa Valley Expo on Wednesday, August 9. The fair officially opens to guests today and runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Giovanni and Dante Bettinelli watch as a sheep is sheered during the junior livestock event which is a part of the Napa Town and Country fair being held at the Napa Valley Expo on Wednesday, August 9. The fair officially opens to guests today and runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
An FFA member brushes their pig during the junior livestock swine showmanship event which is a part of the Napa Town and Country fair being held at the Napa Valley Expo on Wednesday, August 9. The fair officially opens to guests today and runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
