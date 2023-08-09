Greetings!

I am delighted to introduce myself as the new executive director of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NCHCC). My name is Alonso Corona, and I am eager to collaborate with local organizations and promote programs that foster inclusion, diversity, and community growth.

With a strong background in business management and a passion for fostering unity and diversity, I am committed to championing the interests of all businesses and commerce in Napa County. My goal is to create a thriving environment where the community can flourish, and our collective impact can be truly transformative.

We are excited to share an amazing event that the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is diligently working on a program that helps all enterprises with hazard mitigation in their business and the community at large.

As we navigate uncertain times, the significance of disaster preparedness and resilience for small businesses cannot be overstated. That's why the NCHCC is thrilled to introduce the Business Resiliency & Disaster Preparedness program, designed to equip business owners with the tools and knowledge they need to outsmart disaster.

The program brings together an exceptional lineup of speakers, featuring representatives from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the Napa Sheriff's Office, local insurance agents, and more. Together, they will delve into crucial topics like disaster preparedness, resource and funding identification, hazard mitigation, evacuation protocols, post-disaster protocols, and much more.

When disaster strikes, do you know what to do?

This topic addresses the critical importance of disaster preparedness and equips participants with essential knowledge on how to respond effectively when faced with unexpected disasters or emergencies. It emphasizes proactive measures, ensuring that individuals and businesses are well-prepared to handle challenging situations, minimize risks, and protect themselves, their employees, and their assets.

Is your business really covered?

This subject sheds light on the significance of comprehensive insurance coverage for businesses. It urges entrepreneurs to evaluate their current insurance policies and understand the scope of protection they offer. By scrutinizing their coverage, business owners can identify potential gaps and ensure they are adequately safeguarded against various risks, such as property damage, liability claims, or business interruption.

Your business has uninsured damage. Do you know where to find financing?

In the aftermath of a disaster, some businesses may find that their losses are not fully covered by insurance, leaving them in need of additional financial support. This topic focuses on exploring alternative financing options available to businesses that have experienced uninsured or underinsured damages. Participants will learn about potential sources of funding, grants, loans, or community assistance to aid in the recovery and rebuilding process.

Do you know how your community can support you?

Recognizing the strength of community support during challenging times, this topic highlights the importance of building and maintaining strong ties within the local community. Understanding the available resources and support networks can prove instrumental in times of crisis, ensuring that businesses receive assistance, solidarity, and guidance from those around them.

Event Information:

Location: Yountville Community Hall, 6516 Washington St., Yountville

Date/time: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

