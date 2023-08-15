Neurovations, a Napa-based medical research and innovation company, announced that it has collaborated on a “groundbreaking study investigating the effects of the monoclonal antibody, donanemab,” on patients with the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“We are thrilled to be part of this vital research. Alzheimer’s Disease affects nearly 1 million people in my home state of California,” said Dr. Grigsby. “This is a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer’s, and we are optimistic about the impact this treatment may have on the members of my community with this condition.”

Neurovations Research was selected as a study site in 2021 and worked with Eli Lilly to contribute to this research.

Neurovations and Grigsby’s involvement in this study have further enhanced the research community’s understanding of the potential benefits of donanemab in Alzheimer’s disease management, said the release.