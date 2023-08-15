Growing up with a chef for a dad, Mike Casey of Napa said he vowed never to work in a restaurant. He’s now co-owner of Napa’s Dutch Door restaurant and the new, related Deuces communal market.

“I grew up in kitchens and swore I’d never work in a restaurant because it’s crazy, but here I am,” the Philadelphia native said. “I guess you never say ‘never.’”

In California 20 years, having come by way of New York, Casey, 52, and his business/life partner Canada native Brent Pennington, 42, opened the restaurant some four years ago and the market at the end of April 2023.

Having met in San Francisco through mutual friends, the pair’s vision was to create a mid-range, comfortable eatery for locals and also tourists and then complement it with a market featuring locally, nationally and internationally-sourced specialty items.

“I was in advertising and PR, and Brent, who was also in PR, was starting to do food stuff; started working in a vegan restaurant in San Francisco as a server and prep and decided he liked cooking,” Casey said. “We got a house in Napa about 10 years ago. He started doing chef stuff and catering for wineries and Airbnbs.”

The Dutch Door and Deuces Market fill a need the couple said they noticed in town.

“Downtown Napa has more than 50 tasting rooms and lots of restaurants. Folks were looking for something solid and good, but casual and fast,” Casey said. “Originally, we took a trip to Italy with our families and saw things like Deuces Market, and restaurants serving food out of windows and we thought this was something Napa could use. Dutch Door was created to fill the void between Michelin-star restaurants and fast food. There wasn't much in between, especially with high-quality organic ingredients.”

There are similar family markets/eateries in New York, too, and Dutch Door is modeled on those, as well, Casey said. The name derives from the restaurant’s serving technique, he said.

“We literally serve from a Dutch door. There is no indoor seating, just outdoor public seating. People love the concept and causal nature of the setting,” Casey said.

The pair believe Deuces – named for the site’s address, 1300 First Street, Suite 222, is Napa’s first “communal” market, he said.

“Deuces' origin is twofold: one — Our storefront address is 222, and two — we embraced the idea of the ‘throw deuces,’ which means ‘I'm outta here’ (relating to the grab & go nature of our food). It's a fun vibe as well,” Casey said.

Likewise, “we've always noticed the lack of a local market in downtown Napa which is dominated by tasting rooms and restaurants,” he added. “While tourists find the market very convenient, we really wanted locals to have a place to shop and eat that felt like a place for them.”

From the start, the pair “knew we wanted to be sustainable, source locally, organic whenever possible, offer only antibiotic-free and humanely raised proteins, and use compostable packaging,” Pennington said. “All this comes at a price, but we believe it matters to do the right thing even if it's not nearly profitable. Most of our customers recognize this, support, and embrace it.”

But, the timing has also been difficult from the start, Casey said.

“It’s been a roller coaster, since we opened six months before the pandemic,” he said. “We survived that and then got punched in the face with inflation and supply chain issues. It’s challenging, but because you love it — the staff and the customers — that’s what keeps you doing it.”

Things began to fall into place, starting with the space, at suite 222.

“A mutual friend introduced us to Alpha Omega Collective, a tasting room, and they were looking for chefs, and we came in and we pitched them on a wine menu and also a takeaway restaurant — (with food served) out the Dutch door,” Casey said. “Long story short, they loved the concept and we were selected. It worked out very well. The energy it brought and because (the site) was a corner, it became this nice fun thing, with people getting food and wine, as well. We signed a four-year lease. It’s been fun.”

Deuces is set apart by its sourcing, Casey said.

“I'd say 90% of our products can't be found at local supermarkets or even in NorCal,” he said. “We direct-source the large majority of our product from the artisans themselves, not mass distributors. Same goes for our wine. We aim to stock labels from local and small vintners that many have likely never seen but are quality and affordable. Hence our tagline, ‘Everything you need, nothing expected.'”

Already, the pair orders from at least 40 vendors of unique items, he said.

“Artisans, small batch items, like cold-pressed juice, from a lady who does the pressing herself and delivers the juice to us herself, too,” Casey said. “We get some of our merchandise with hand-written thank-you notes. To hear people say I’ve never seen that before, that’s rewarding.”

Deuces is a place for small winemakers and others to showcase their products, and often there are tastings where one can meet the winemaker, or the baker, or the pasta maker and more, he said. Prices range from espresso and other beverages under $5 to $40 wines and sandwiches and salads, for around $10.

“There are sourdough crackers from Georgia that the lady hand cuts. We have cheese from local producers and imports from all around the world, to give people options – like, Humboldt, which is local and aged Gouda from Amsterdam,” Casey said.

“Deuces Market is a culinary dream,” Pennington said. “We can provide meals from early morning to evening, a guest can hang out for coffee, work, then grab lunch and come back for a glass of wine and bites.”

While it’s fun running the businesses, which employs six local people, it’s also challenging, he said.

“The biggest challenge is making money at it. For us, we appreciate that locals want something affordable but we don’t compromise on quality,” Casey said. “We use all compostable packaging. Keeping the quality and other high values and keeping the prices reasonable and paying our people well. Those are the challenges. We recognize Napa’s an expensive place to live. We want people to feel appreciated.”

There are definitely compensations, though, he said.

“The best part; it’s the people, honestly,” Casey said. “When you have people reacting to the food, when people say they love it, or it’s the best they’ve had, it’s really rewarding. It’s kind of the energy that keeps me going every day.”

Pennington said that the “life/work balance” is the greatest challenge.

“I wouldn't change a thing, though.”

Deuces Market, 1300 First St., Suite 222, Napa, deucesmarket.com, 707-225-7818.

