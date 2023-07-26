This summer’s Napa Table, a dinner for 400 on a table stretching down First Street, was a big success on several levels, including raising $50,000 for the Napa Food Bank. That brings the total to $90,000 for the event’s two-year contribution to the cause.

Drene Johnson, the executive director of Community Action Napa Valley (CANV), the organization that runs the Napa Food Bank, doesn’t just show up to pick up a check.

Last year and most recently, Johnson organized a group of over 40 people, many from the Salvation Army, who served the meal, no small task at a table that’s almost 400 feet long. Her group was up for the challenge – every plate set before a diner was warm if it was supposed to be warm, and cool if it was supposed to be cool. Collectively, the servers had to have walked (run, actually) almost 50 miles.

Jeri Hansen, CEO of the Napa Chamber and an attendee of the event, described it as a “party with a purpose,” and that’s an accurate assessment. It’s intended to be night of fun, and an opportunity to do some good at the same time. Next year’s event will be June 8.

None of this would be possible without generous donations from the Property-Based Improvement District (PBID), a downtown-centric organization of all property owners in downtown and the Oxbow District, and the Napa Tourist Improvement District (TID), a collective of all the hotel and B&B owners in the city of Napa. A special shoutout to Bank of Marin, which supports the Table and all other events hosted by the Downtown Napa Association (DoNapa.)

And now, some music…

This summer’s Friday Nights in the Park, free music concerts in Veterans Park on Friday nights, ends July 28, and it’s going out with a bang. Music starts at 6 p.m. with a local band that is getting a lot of second and third listens, Sonoma Shakers.

We’re partial to them because one of their background vocalists, who can really belt it out, is Toni Chiapetta, owner of Sweetie Pies. Who knew she is as good a singer as she is baker?

At 8 p.m. the Daniel Castro Band, a favorite from the Blues, Brews and BBQ days, will wrap up the musical season and have everybody dancing. There’s light food and non-alcoholic beverages for sale. The Napa Bicycle Coalition provides free, secure, valet bicycle parking. It’s been a fun month of music, again brought to you by Napa PBID, Napa TID and the Bank of Marin.

Main Street Reunion Car Show…

A Napa favorite for over 20 years, Main Street Reunion is two shows – a Friday night Show and Shine, featuring a relaxed night and the chance to see 150 vintage cars, and Saturday’s Main Street Reunion, featuring 400 cars. If you are serious about cars, or just like looking at amazing paint jobs, be sure and attend this one Aug. 18 and 19. It’s free and open to the public. All the details, including how to enter a car, are at DoNapa.com

See you downtown!