This year, as we celebrate the 175th birthday of the city of Napa, WINED (Wine in Napa’s Exciting Downtown), the downtown collaboration of tasting rooms, invites you to kick off the celebration by purchasing a WINED 175.

The WINED 175 is a passport of sorts, and guarantees all who hold one a special experience at 23 tasting rooms on March 25 to 27.

Think of it as 23 birthday gifts, all for you. Theses may include a glass and a bite, or a library wine pour. Imagine tasting an old-vine Zinfandel served with a locally made hand-crafted dark chocolate raspberry truffle. Or perhaps a full-bodied Cabernet, paired with a goat cheese crostini and caramelized onions. That’s two down, 21 more to unwrap. Walk around downtown, taste and enjoy it all.

The WINED 175 is valid March 25 to 27 at participating tasting rooms. The cost is $100 per person and will be honored once at each of the participating locations. Visit exploretock.com and click on the WINED Napa link to purchase.

And the winners are…

The Napa Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their annual dinner, and recognized exceptional people and business in a half dozen categories. Downtown Napa is home to two of this year’s winners – Eiko’s Modern Japanese Cuisine for Best Customer Service and Ristorante Allegria for Best Small Business.

Eiko’s was the brain child of Rick Zaslove, who admits he’s had more lunch and dinner meetings than he can count. Being the entrepreneur that he is, couldn’t help but evaluate the restaurants he visited.

“The more he looked, the more he thought, ‘I could do this and it would be fun,’” said Allison Hallum, Zaslove’s daughter and GM at Eiko’s, Napa Noodles and Eiko’s Oxbow.

One of his favorite local restaurants was Fujiya, owned and operated by Eiko Nakamura, and he couldn’t imagine opening without her. The two talked, and Eiko’s was born. The restaurant is best described as modern Japanese, and a family owned and oriented spot. “It’s casual, with innovative dishes, the freshest of fish and high-quality ingredients all around,” said Allison.

Asked which menu items are most popular, she had a ready answer. “The Ricky Ricardo sushi rolls for a main course, the Eiko’s Cosmo for a drink, and probably either the Healthy Fries or Bon Bons as a side. We also have a great Happy Hour following.” Open daily in First Street Napa, just east of Franklin Street on First.

Ristorante Allegria is celebrating 20 years of serving “northern Italian food with a California influence.”

It is a labor of love for brother Baris and Rode Yildiz. It’s a locals’ favorite. At 1026 First St. east of Dwight Murray Plaza, Ristorante Allegria is located in an historic bank building. Built in 1916, it features 35-foot ceilings, a breathtaking ambiance, delicious food, superb service and relaxing Italian music. Their home-made pastas, meats and the signature Marinated Teriyaki Skirt Steak are not to be missed. Check out their website for rave reviews.

See you downtown!

Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association and author of “Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist?” Craig@DoNapa.com or 707-257-0322.

