“People don’t know what they don’t know; that’s why they need an event planner,” said Lindsey Nickel, owner of Lovely Day Events.

Lovely Day Events specializes in destination weddings in Napa and Sonoma. Although locals use her services, most of her clients are from out of town. Recently, Nickel added celebrations of life to her roster of services.

For example, “People who don’t live here may not realize Napa is warmer than much of the Bay Area,” said Nickel, who has run the event planning company since 2010.

“Conversely, they may not account for rain and haven’t reserved a tent. They don’t understand our traffic and can’t calculate how long it will be to get from point A to point B.”

“Those unfamiliar with the area don’t know the limitations of winery events. Some can’t host a wedding at all. At others, only beer and wine may be served. Then there’s the noise ordinance for amplified music. There can’t be music after 10 p.m. if the event is outdoors. For music after that, the venue must be indoors.”

Vendors are another consideration.

“The reputable vendors we recommend know the Napa or Sonoma valleys. They are familiar with the venues and what may be needed at the site.”

“The choice of vendors depends on the style of wedding. We have two to three vendors from which to choose in each group whether florists, DJ’s, caterers or rental companies.”

Then there’s the issue of price.

“It’s common to price shop,” said Nickel, who has planned over 100 weddings. “People need a reference point, especially if they’ve never done it before. It’s like purchasing a car, there’s a full spectrum of prices.”

“Brides-to-be read online about how much weddings should cost, but those articles aren’t region specific, like (Manhattan) New York or Napa. The costs are less mid-country. Buffalo, New York will be less than Walnut Creek, California. This can create unrealistic expectations.”

Nickel said that prices vary depending on the unique needs of the couple and will create a custom package.

The average price for the full-service package for a 100-person wedding is $14,000. This package includes vendor management, monthly check-in calls, a wedding day timeline for vendors, a site visit to discuss details, leading the ceremony rehearsal and more.

If the couple has time to plan and enjoys organizing, they may only need someone to advise them. A partial list of what this involves includes planning meetings, a timeline, vendor confirmation calls, final touches on the day of the wedding and coordination.

The average price for a partial planning package for a 100-person wedding is $7,700.

The essential package for those on a tight budget who want guidance for the “day of” or “month of” is $5,400. This includes some of the same tasks as the other packages to create a stress-free day.

A fourth package focuses on wedding design.

“The full descriptions are on my website (lovelydayevents.com), but those are sample packages. From there we customize. Does the venue provide tables and chairs, do they want a welcome event, an afterparty, a DJ? Usually, people who want the full package are from out-of-town and don’t have the time to plan and budget. Clients who choose the partial have more time and love planning. It all depends on the people.”

Nickel was raised in the East Bay but started her event planning career in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“After college, I was a ski bum. When the recession hit in 2008, the economy was bad and there were no regular jobs. I had an amazing mentor who suggested event planning. I did nonprofit events at first. At the time, someone else in Jackson Hole was doing weddings, but I felt there was room for another. So, I did events for the local school district during the school year and added summer weddings.”

“Jackson Hole is like Napa in that they both are tourist destinations. It’s scenic, but the winters are very long. I moved back to the Bay Area.”

“What I do is up to the couple. In addition to planning, I’m usually the first one there on the day of the wedding and the last to leave. I coordinate the vendors as they arrive and at the end of the event with the cleanup. I enjoy being creative and personalizing a wedding.”

“It’s becoming more common to hire an event planner. Many venues require it. Often, I’ll hear from people in a pickle because they waited too long, and they find venues and lodgings booked up. Or they rely on the venue to coordinate the day. The venue is responsible only for providing a beautiful space and restrooms. They are not responsible for running your rehearsal. Having a planner helps everyone all around.”

“I’m often asked about including the family dog in the ceremony. Owners usually are tuned in to whether their dog can handle that much excitement. Perhaps it would be better to include the dog in photos and have a handler take it away afterward to somewhere quiet. Not all dogs make it to the wedding. After the novelty of the idea wears off, the couple realizes it’s not a good idea.”

Does she ever encounter Bridezillas?

Nickel laughed.

“Ninety-nine percent of my inquiries come from the website. I ask them to fill out a questionnaire, followed by a 30-minute phone interview which is when I discuss their style and ideas. They may not realize it, but we’re interviewing each other. This is from six to 18 months prior to the ceremony. I decide if it’s a good fit and only take on so many weddings per year. I do about 12 per year.”

Last year, Nickel added a new service called Lovely Day Legacies to plan celebrations of life.

“The idea came to me during COVID. I thought that hardly anyone else was doing it. I’m familiar with celebrations of life and was interested in beginning the service. We help people all over the San Francisco Bay Area create meaningful events.”

“Celebrations of life run the gamut of up to 300 people to a small, private venue. They have a similar format; people arrive, mingle, there’s a program of speakers, often a slideshow on a loop in the background, appetizer bites and the events aren’t long. I help with vendors for food, flowers and décor.”

What does Nickel want people to realize about her events?

“I want people to know that the wine country is an amazing place for their wedding or special event. There’s a venue here for everybody.”

