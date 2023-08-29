“That Enzo, he always has some food in his mouth,” Chef Andrea Cavaleri said.

He was referring to an Italian boy devouring Cavaleri’s soft Sicilian almond cookies at a recent Farmers Market. Cavaleri sells these and a wide array of other Sicilian delicacies weekly at the Napa Farmers Market. His main gig, however, is cooking as a private event chef throughout the Napa Valley.

Originally from Palermo, Sicily, Cavaleri said he fell in love with food at an early age.

“I saw my momma, grandmomma, sister, always cooking,” he said. “I grew up on a market street; I lived on the second floor, and the first floor was a mom-and-pop restaurant. I asked them to do anything I could to be around the food. When I was 11, I started doing little jobs, making bread, baking, butcher, chopping, slicing.”

Once he turned 13, he began attending Scuola Alberghiera, a culinary school in his hometown of Palermo. By the time Cavaleri was 17 years old, he was a chef of two ships, one a cruise ship and the other a merchant ship.

“Back then, I spent every Sunday from April to November cooking in Barcelona and every Monday in Palma de Mallorca. I was both cooking and learning other techniques and different cultures, teaching them what I knew in a culinary exchange. I wanted to learn everything I could.”

He followed this enriching experience by spending three years in the Italian Navy, where he was again a chef of a large ship.

“I cooked for 125 officers and troops. Everything was from scratch, including making fresh bread.” Cavaleri continued, “We served a traditional Italian breakfast consisting of croissants, brioche, jam and a frittata. For lunch, pasta and entrée like meat or fish with a veggie and starch and a dessert like a tiramisu or fruit tart. This was then repeated for dinner.”

In 1986 after serving in the Navy, he opened his own restaurant in Palermo.

“I was young and full of energy; it was the right time to do so," said Cavaleri. He sold the business within three years.

He then honed his culinary craft for the next 18 years working in various restaurants throughout metropolitan cities in England.

After his lengthy stay, he returned to Italy. He was a chef in Florence and Tuscany before again going abroad to Düsseldorf and the French side of Corsica and finally landing in the U.S.

Once stateside, he was a chef in Italian restaurants in San Rafael, Stockton, Palo Alto and San Francisco.

After traveling the world and navigating the 2008-2010 recession, Cavaleri said, “I don’t want to work for anybody anymore.” He then moved to Petaluma and began selling his Sicilian meals at St. Helena and Napa farmers markets.

Today, he prepares his foods at a commissary in Gilroy with only fresh ingredients and then sells exclusively at the Napa Farmers Market weekly. He has been selling there for four years.

He said his most popular dishes are meatballs, lasagna, soups, and cookies. And that “the Sicilian pesto is also popular because of its unique taste. I sell out of these dishes fast.”

His private chef business is also quite popular. Cavaleri said, “It’s full-service, including cleaning. Whatever the occasion, I discuss the menu with the client, and it can be done right in their house.”

Typically his house calls range from 10 to 12 people, where 20 is the max. However, Cavaleri also caters for larger events, such as a 60-person wedding this coming April.

The per-plate cost is entirely dependent on the type of cuisine desired. “Lobster is different than pizza,” Cavaleri noted. The meals usually include appetizers, salads, a main dish and dessert.

Cavaleri said another reason for the success of his business is the eclectic range of cuisine he covers. “I make Thai, English, American, Italian, French, Spanish and curry dishes.”

He attributes his broad spectrum of culinary capabilities to where he grew up. Sicilian cuisine stems from a multicultural past where previous ruling countries left behind a piece of their heritage.

“Sicilian food is very diverse due to various invasions — Arab, Roman, Greek, Spanish, African,” Cavaleri added; he also noted his travels abroad have helped tremendously.

Cavaleri is happy cooking an expansive range of foods with his chef business and selling his Sicilian specialties at the farmers market. He said he would not open another restaurant.

“The last place I had was, as I said, the last place. Times are changing, people changing, products changing, and so many normal cooks think they are super chefs. No, it’s not my world anymore, and I’m very happy with what I do.”

He also enjoys the flexibility and being able to connect with people.

“It’s very satisfying, like enjoying what you do and having time for a laugh and a drink while playing with the children,” said Cavaleri. He believes this isn’t possible while running a restaurant because the restaurant business “is a very demanding lover, who wants all the attention and leaves no space for the rest.”

Cavaleri is also against retailing his food at specialty grocery stores because “the ingredients I use are all fresh, often I buy them at the farmers market itself, the shelf life wouldn’t work in retail.” He did say he is open to and enjoys consulting for businesses.

In a town where food is king, he doesn’t go out to eat often. He said, “Like Enzo, I eat everything, and I like to cook everything. Sometimes I’ll go out for things I don’t make for only for myself, like sushi or Indian.”

Through all of his global experiences, food has always been his passion.

“Yes, you like the people but above all, you are in passionate love with the job! If you don’t love what you do, change the channel," he said.

Cavaleri can be found at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.