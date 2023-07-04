Last year the United States Census Bureau reported there are now 97,000 American centenarians. With a better understanding of our health and medical advancements, people are living longer.

Long life is something most people desire, but it presents potential problems for retirement. The most important question is, will you run out of money if you live longer than expected?

Retirees don't typically run out of money overnight. The path toward depleting reserves beings long before and happens slowly. Small decisions have significant effects over the long term. Here are a few ideas on how to not outlive your money.

Get and stay healthy. Being unhealthy is expensive. While you are young, create healthy habits and dispel any feeling that you are being selfish or unwise for spending time and money to become healthy.

Consider using a long-term care policy. Only about 20% of the people I meet consider long-term care insurance. Those people have first-hand experience of how a long-term care situation devastatingly affects retirement savings. Long-term care can cost above $12,000 per month and drain retirement accounts quickly.

Live within a budget before and after retirement. When account values are up, it is easy to feel like you have a money tree in springtime but keep to the budget. The market may turn, and you will want those profits from the good times.

Consider delaying retirement a few years. Adding more dollars to retirement accounts and shortening the time spent in retirement can improve the probability of success. The likelihood of success also increases when people decide to work part-time in retirement. We have found that people are okay with working when it becomes voluntary.

Spend less when the market is down. A specific withdrawal rate may be safe when investment accounts are up but may not be safe when accounts are down. Spending less when things are tough will help you on the rebound.

Before retirement, you need to know if you are putting enough away. After retirement, you will need to see if you are taking too much out. Make savings automated.

Make sure your portfolio is taking the correct amount of risk. It may feel good to be in a very conservative portfolio when the markets are down. Still, that portfolio may not grow the way you need when the markets are up.

Run a financial plan periodically to track progress. In the financial plan, run projections that have you living well beyond your life expectancy.

Lastly, consider delaying social security. Every year you delay taking social security, you will add about 7 percent to your retirement benefit. Those with longevity in the genes can increase their overall withdrawal if they live longer.

Most people will not live to see triple digits, but all retirees must plan on living longer than expected. If you asked 10 people what they considered a successful retirement, you might get 10 different answers. None would consider outliving their money a success.

John Mills is a registered investment advisers and certified financial planner. Reach him at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.

