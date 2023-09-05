As the 30-year mortgage rates hover near 8%, many potential buyers find themselves on the outside looking in. First-time buyers are especially having a tough time.

Many Napans remember when interest rates were far higher. Freddie Mac reports the average mortgage rate in 1981 was 16.63%, more than twice the current rate.

Many Baby Boomers bought their first homes in the 1980s when mortgage rates were in the mid-teens. In client meetings, Baby Boomers often tell me how much they paid for their first mortgage as a badge of honor. I am grateful I never had to buy a home with a 16% mortgage.

Inflation happens when too many dollars chase a limited amount of goods and services. We are currently in an inflationary period. When inflation is high, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

I think two things caused our current inflation.

First, the Federal Reserve overreacted to the economic impact of COVID-19 and followed a loose fiscal policy for too long.

Second, as the economy opened, money earmarked for use pre-COVID came flooding the economy while the fed was printing and borrowing.

Whatever the reason, groceries, gas, and mortgages, among other things, are expensive. But there is a small silver lining.

Cash rates are refreshingly high. CDs, Money Markets, and savings accounts are paying more than they have in decades. It is now common to see very safe investments pay over 5%.

I am enjoying these rates as they previously hovered close to 0% for years. But there are a few things to remember as money floods into CDs and Money Markets.

The first thing to remember is that inflation is still higher than savings rates and CDs. Even though the money is safe, it has lost purchasing power. If you have a CD that pays 5%, but inflation is 8%, your purchasing power has decreased by 3%.

Other investments like stocks have a better track record at beating inflation. A diversified portfolio should take this into account.

Another thing to keep in mind is what will happen when rates fall.

Bonds have been beaten up the last 18 months mainly because rates have risen so much. When interest rates rise, newer bonds pay more, which makes older bonds less desirable.

The opposite is also true. When rates fall, bonds typically increase in value. That relationship is vital for those saving vehicles. CDs and money markets will not gain principle when rates decrease, but bonds likely will.

Admittedly, it doesn't look like rates will fall anytime soon. But in times of falling rates, bonds have done well.

Lastly, liquidity needs to be considered. As rates began to rise last year, some people quickly jumped into long-term CDs. But rates kept rising. Those long-term CDs were a bad idea. Current rates are much higher and could climb even more. Short-term CDs are a good idea until rates begin to fall or plateau.

John Mills is a registered investment advisers and certified financial planner. Reach him at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.

