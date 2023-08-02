The power of compound interest drives many financial experts to preach early savings. Despite this constant barrage of good advice, many don’t start saving until retirement is near. By then, many retirement dreams may be out of reach.

Not all late savers are irresponsible. Some people face severe financial hardships that don’t leave room for saving. Others are simply irresponsible. Some people who are ill-prepared for retirement imagine more difficulties than they face.

Whatever the reason, if you find yourself ill-prepared for a fast-approaching retirement, there are several things you can and should do. The sooner you begin, the better.

Saving money never stops being important. Late savers have to begin to save, and they need to make sacrifices to hoard as much as they can. It is beneficial if the savings process is automated. Set up an automatic deduction between your checking account and retirement account.

Many successful retirees participate in a work-sponsored retirement program. This system is successful because it keeps the money out of checking accounts. Even without a work-sponsored program, you can mimic one with an automatic deposit.

Late savers also need to be prepared to work more years. There may not be enough time to accumulate a big enough nest egg. As so many people begin saving late, it is now very common for people to work into their 70s.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A longer working career will bring the need to be healthy. Late retirees must pay particular attention to their health as they must be healthy to work. Being able to meet the physical demands is a necessity.

People who will work longer will also need to invest in their knowledge and skills. The world continues to change quickly, and workers need to keep pace with change. Don’t assume that the skills you had 30 years ago are still relevant.

I have seen firsthand how difficult it can be for older people to find employment. There is ageism in the hiring process. If your skills are valuable, your age won’t matter.

Social Security planning also becomes essential for later retirees. Social Security now offers early and later payout options. These options can drastically alter social security payments. Getting the highest payout from social security isn’t always the best decision. Likewise, taking an earlier and smaller payment might also not be best. Work with a professional planner when deciding the best time to begin social security retirement benefits.

The Social Security Administration does not send annual statements like they used to. But all workers can go to ssa.gov and create an account that will show them potential benefits.

I have also seen some late savers take drastic measures to lower expenses, enabling them to save more and retire sooner. Sometimes people move to less expensive states.

By all means, save early and often; you will be glad you did. If you find yourself scrambling to prepare for retirement, keep hope. Retirement success isn’t all or nothing.

John Mills is a registered investment adviser and certified financial planner. Reach him at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Porchfest 2023 Rockin' out on the streets of Napa Porchfest 2023 18 Porchfest 2023 19 Porchfest 2023 20 Porchfest 2023 21 Porchfest 2023 22 Porchfest 2023 23 Porchfest 2023 24 Porchfest 2023 25 Porchfest 2023 26 Porchfest 2023 27 Porchfest 2023 28 Porchfest 2023 29 Porchfest 2023 30 Porchfest 2023 31 Porchfest 2023 32 Porchfest 2023 33 Porchfest 2023 34 Porchfest 2023 35 Porchfest 2023 36 Porchfest 2023 37 Porchfest 2023 38 Porchfest 2023 39 Porchfest 2023 40 Porchfest 2023 41 Porchfest 2023 42 Porchfest 2023 43 Porchfest 2023 44 Porchfest 2023 45 Porchfest 2023 46 Porchfest 2023 47 Porchfest 2023 48 Porchfest 2023 49 Porchfest 2023 50 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023