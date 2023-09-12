Harrington Investments, Inc., (HII), a Napa California based Registered-Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, announced that it is divesting all of its clients’ equity investments in Unilever, a British/Dutch consumer products company that continues to hold investments and operate in Russia, said a news release.

“As a responsible fiduciary, we can no longer hold stock in Unilever which continues to be a financial sponsor of the Russian war machine, and a government that permits its employees to be conscripted to perpetuate the killing of innocent civilians in Ukraine,” said John Harrington, president/CEO of HII.