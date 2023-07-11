Brick & Mantel Home is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its Bel Aire Plaza location in Napa, said a news release.

Previously located on First Street, the store relocated to Bel Aire Plaza in the summer of 2022 (in the former Pier 1 location).

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Founded in 2012 by Anne Alderson, Brick & Mantel provides "design driven furnishings for the modern home and business, handcrafted by American artisans to the highest standards," said the release.

"Whether traditional, transitional, modern or eclectic in style, every client and project is unique," said the news release.

Brick & Mantel offers full residential and commercial interior design services.

The anniversary kicks off on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m., and will feature local artisans including Bougie Napa, Burt & Gurt Soap Co., and Muds Ceramics. Beverages, appetizers, raffle prizes and discounts will be offered.

Info: 3900A Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, brickandmantel.com, 707-927-3652