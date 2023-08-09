Blogging has changed. It used to be fun. Now we’re killing ourselves to meet the tortured demands of Google’s capricious algorithms. The growing popularity of video doesn't necessarily mean it will replace blogging; rather, it’s taught us that we need to step up and diversify our content.

The popularity of blogging has been gradually declining because social media and video blogging have gained traction. There are just so many more platforms because people seem to feel a need to be connected 24/7. There used to be a few social media sites; new ones keep popping up, including Meta’s new Threads, Caffeine and Clubhouse, an audio app.

To be successful, bloggers need to adapt and embrace new strategies. We should focus on creating a unique identity and voice that sets us apart from the competition. Personal branding has become important — how we tell our stories sets us apart.

New platforms include:

• Vlogging. Video blogging. Short videos that can be easily shared and viewed across multiple platforms, like TikTok and Instagram.

• Microblogging. These platforms hare small snippets of text, images, or videos and quickly digest information. Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook/Meta, etc.

• Podcasting. Audio-blogging is gaining in popularity.

• Webinars and our social media platforms are also competing for our attention.

Video’s appeal continues to grow. It’s more dynamic and immersive than traditional blogging. And if we’re trying to reach Gen Z and millennials, this is their medium.

• As per thesmallbusinessblog.net, In 2023 people are watching, on average, 17 hours of online video per week — fallen from 19 hours in 2022.

• According to LearnHub, videos generate more shares and likes than both text and image content combined. Video content is 1200% more successful than other content.

• As per Explain Ninja, 88% of people would like to see more video from brands in 2023, and nearly 93% of brands say they got new customers from videos posted on their social sites.

Here are a few reasons why video is gaining traction — though not replacing blogging.

1. Visual appeal: We can use graphics, animations, and real-life demonstrations.

1. Convenience: Watching a video requires less effort than reading a lengthy blogpost. Viewers can simply sit back, watch, and listen. We are a lazy bunch.

2. Accessibility: The ability to share videos across platforms increases appeal. Upload to social media, video hosting sites and streaming services. The potential for viral content makes this attractive.

3. Personal Connection: Videos can create a sense of intimacy that a blog never will. Real people speaking directly to us creates a connection.

4. Multisensory Experience: Videos reach all of our senses — we can see, hear and sometimes interact, offering more ways to connect than a blogpost.

It’s clear that blogging will continue to adapt and evolve along with SEO algorithms. Understanding keyword research, creating high-quality backlinks, and optimizing metatags and headers will increase the likelihood of our blogging success.

