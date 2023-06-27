John Cordeiro, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Vintage Wealth Advisors in Napa, announced his inclusion in LPL’s Chairman’s Council.
“This elite award is presented to less than 1% of the firm’s more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide,” said the release.
“This is an impressive achievement that John has earned as a top performer and showcases his dedication to his clients,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services.
Cordeiro serves clients based in Napa and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning and more.
Cordeiro is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.
People are also reading…
Info: 707-492-5100, john@vintage-wealth.com
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.