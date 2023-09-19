Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed 504 funding for La Morenita Market in Napa.

The financing allowed the company to create 10 new, local jobs and to purchase a 14,336 square-foot building located at 935 Enterprise Way in Napa, said a news release.

Everardo Curiel and Felipe Rubio opened the doors of La Morenita Market in 1991. Rubio passed away in 1992 and Curiel took on sole ownership in 1998, growing it to what it is today. The venture started out as a small Mexican and Latin American market, offering a variety of food and household products.

In 2003, Curiel purchased a tortilla oven and opened a small restaurant, and in 2008 the company began selling its popular kettle-style tortilla chips to distributors. New chip flavors have since been added and the chips are now sold in more than 100 stores across the Bay Area.

The tortilla chip division of La Morenita has grown well beyond the company’s 8,000-square-foot location and demand has exceeded production capabilities.

Working with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California and with Bay Area Development’s Bob Thompson, Curiel was able to secure the funding needed to nearly double his space. The new building will provide additional production and storage space, allowing the company’s tortilla chip production to expand tenfold, said the news release.

