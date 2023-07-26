Before you read any further, let’s take a quick minute together to mentally turn back the calendar to July of 2020 or July of 2021 or even July of 2022 for that matter and reflect on what’s happened in both the real estate and mortgage markets since that time.

I’m not going to list anything out here, so please Google these timeframes to reflect for yourself, but I’m sure you feel what I’m writing. By that I mean, most buyers and sellers these days are simply fatigued from the last three years.

Now don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of happy buyers and sellers who have recently enjoyed very successful closed transactions, however the majority of buyers and sellers remaining out there have not and they are just plain tired.

For example, if the term “golden handcuffs” becomes popular when describing a homeowner’s conundrum of whether to stay or sell, then isn’t that ironic, don’t you think.. Sorry, I couldn’t resist with those song lyrics.

Think about it, a 30-year fixed rate mortgage of 2% or 3%, because of the government’s fight against COVID, has essentially created the ultimate homeownership lock-down experience for sellers.

Naturally, locked into their low rates, which effectively is an asset for them, it takes something pretty enticing for a seller to want to pack-up their belongings and move onto their next home.

Therefore, sellers these days must go through a lot of late night talking to themselves to figure out their next moves, if any at all. Oops, I did it again here with all of these song lyrics, I apologize.

On the other hand, buyers are feeling the pain with the lack of inventory to choose from because of these “golden handcuffed” sellers staying in place.

While there’s been increased inventory lately in some areas, overall, there’s still a massive housing inventory problem. There are only so many life events which can trigger a seller to move, so buyers are focusing more of their energy on new home builder projects instead.

In addition to lack of inventory, buyers continue to battle other buyer competition and of course higher interest rates too. Collectively, this puts pressure on qualifications.

If you are a buyer and you are feeling locked out of homeownership heaven, don’t worry, be happy, as there’s a lending product out there to possibly help you.

It’s called a no ratio loan, which was very popular over 15 years ago and is back in the spotlight again today. Although you do need a down-payment of at least 20%, the investors behind these products will not calculate your income.

Also, the better your credit and the more reserves you have, the bigger your loan amount can be, up to $2 million. This is as close as you can get to a keyless entry into homeownership.

As Hollywood writers and actors strike against their foes, let’s hope sellers and buyers can continue working together, because this is one movie I don’t want to end.

Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439.