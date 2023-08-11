REGISTER STAFF
A new store, Food City Market, was to open Friday, Aug. 11 at 1807 Old Sonoma Road, in Napa's Food City shopping center.
Owner Jimmy Mangat said the market will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It will sell a variety of items including beer, wine, cigarettes, groceries, produce, household items and more. The market will also sell to-go food such as sandwiches, salads and pasta. Mangat said in the future he hopes to offer tastings as well.
Mangat also owns two other markets in Napa, the Pueblo Market on West Pueblo Avenue and the Solano Market on Solano Avenue.
"We're excited. I've been working on this for a long time and it's finally coming together," he said. "It will be a good asset for the neighborhood."
In other tenant news, A&B Market, located at the other end of the same center,
has closed.
Sunday's procession had a new backdrop but the same theme: displaying the bonds between pets and their human companions, and raising funds for Napa Humane.
Howard Yune, Register video
PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Humane's Walk for Animals in Yountville
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
A pet at Sunday's Walk for Animals became a one-day mascot for Golden State Warriors spirit.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
Ten-month-old Brixy donned shades during and after Sunday's Napa Humane Walk for Animals in Yountville.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
Napa Humane held its annual Walk for Animals in Yountville Sunday morning, the first time the nonprofit's leading fundraiser has been staged outside the city of Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
Festivities at Yountville Park after Sunday's Napa Humane Walk for Animals included a costume contest.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
A dog gave its human companion a quick show of affection during the canine trick contest at Yountville Park, home base for Napa Humane's Walk for Animals fundraiser Sunday morning.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
Napa Humane's new Yountville route for its annual Walk for Animals included a short stretch of the Napa Valley Vine Trail west of downtown.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
A slate of events Sunday during Napa Humane's Walk for Animals in Yountville included a trick contest involving about a half-dozen canines.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
Dogs and their two-legged friends crossed a Yountville street during Sunday's 12th annual Walk for Animals, a fundraising procession and fair staged by Napa Humane.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
The route of Sunday's Napa Humane Walk for Animals in Yountville included water stations for dogs taking part in the procession. The 30-minute morning march took place before temperatures rose into the 90s later Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
An array of canine costumes during Sunday's Napa Humane Walk for Animals included a Stephen Curry jersey.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
Costumes were displayed in abundance for the dogs that appeared in Napa Humane's Walk for Animals, the annual fundraiser that was moved to Yountville for the first time.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023
The path followed by marchers and their pets during Napa Humane's Walk for Animals on Sunday went south on the Vine Trail, then cut east toward the north end of downtown before returning to Yountville Park.
Howard Yune, Register
