A new store, Food City Market, was to open Friday, Aug. 11 at 1807 Old Sonoma Road, in Napa's Food City shopping center.

Owner Jimmy Mangat said the market will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It will sell a variety of items including beer, wine, cigarettes, groceries, produce, household items and more. The market will also sell to-go food such as sandwiches, salads and pasta. Mangat said in the future he hopes to offer tastings as well.

Mangat also owns two other markets in Napa, the Pueblo Market on West Pueblo Avenue and the Solano Market on Solano Avenue.

"We're excited. I've been working on this for a long time and it's finally coming together," he said. "It will be a good asset for the neighborhood."

In other tenant news, A&B Market, located at the other end of the same center, has closed.

Info: 707-294-2148

