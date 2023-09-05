Feeding it Forward, Inc., the non-profit organization working to reduce food waste and alleviate hunger in Napa County, announced the hire of Sean Pramuk as interim director of development and operations.

Pramuk will be responsible for initiating and building large and lasting donor partnerships, managing organizational growth, community education and outreach, and ensuring Feeding It Forward's compliance with state and local health and safety regulations, said a news release.

Pramuk was raised in Napa. In the past 20 years, he, and longtime friend Giovanni Guerrera founded and operated Napa restaurants: Uva Trattoria and Foodshed.

“There is no better feeling than seeing food that would otherwise go to waste, serving people in our community. That’s why I am thrilled to be a part of Feeding it Forward,” said Pramuk. “I am proud to be a part of an organization that clearly serves a need and where I can give back to my community.”

“Sean’s experience in food-service management and providing exceptional customer service are the heart of Feeding It Forward,” said Board Chair Mark van Gorder. “We’re fortunate to have two amazing staff members who pour their hearts into their work feeding hungry children, families, and seniors in our community.”

Pramuk joins Program Manager Anya Elidi-Stubbs, who has been working with Feeding It Forward since 2021.

