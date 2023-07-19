The Robert Louis Stevenson Plaza building, located at 1700 Second St. in downtown Napa, is for sale. The list price is $18 million. The plaza is 48,000 square feet and about 60% leased, the listing reported.

This three-story property was built 1972. The offering includes the primary building parcel, an adjacent parking parcel fronting First Street, and approximately one acre of excess land on Second Street with development potential as multi-family rental or condo. The property is also in the Federal Opportunity Zone.