Downtown Napa’s newest attraction is a trolley-like vehicle powered by passengers who pedal furiously to wine tasting rooms, tap rooms and other hospitality establishments.

Launched early this summer, Napa Pedal Crusher is the Napa Valley’s first “party bike,” a type of attraction that has swept scores of U.S. cities big and small over the past decade.

Napa’s version is run by locals who promise there will be none of the debauchery that accompanies party bikes, party tractors and party boats in such places as Nashville, perhaps the U.S. epicenter of pedal partying marked by conspicuous alcohol consumption and revelry.

In fact, Napa Pedal Crusher “is not a party bike, it’s a community bike. We don’t do Jell-O shots. We’re not trying to get people drunk,” said Adam Housley, an Emmy-winning journalist who returned to his hometown two decades ago to help found a family winery.

Riders cannot bring their own libations. All drinks are bought and consumed in downtown businesses. No drinking is allowed on the ride.

Napa Pedal Crusher promotes itself to people planning birthdays, bachelorette/bachelor parties, team building and more. Individuals can also make reservations on a vehicle that holds 16 customers, 12 of them sitting in a circle pedaling. Rides can be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. At least eight passengers are usually required.

“It’s kind of a cool, fun experience that everyone experiences together as it takes you through downtown,” Housley said.

Pedal Crusher is a good way for locals to experience all the changes that have remade downtown over the past decade, said Housley. “A lot of locals don’t realize what’s down here,” he said.

A customer pays $65 for a two-hour pedal tour through and around downtown, with two stops of 30 to 45 minutes each at a hospitality business.

Customers typically consume one to three drinks over the two-hour tour, said Carmelo “Melo” Ortiz, one of four ride organizers. Chris Pulver, owner of Fat Tire Bike Rentals in downtown, is another partner.

The list of possible downtown stops includes Mario Bazan Cellars, Wine Girl, The Garage at Action, JaM Cellars, Be Bubbly, Gamling & McDuck, Napa Yard at Oxbow Gardens, Napa Palisades Saloon, The Ox and the Fox, Downtown Joe’s, the Archer hotel and Fieldwork Brewing. Groups can propose other destinations.

Customers ride to a soundtrack of their choosing, but Ortiz checks the playlist for obscenities and the vehicle’s speakers are pointed down to the floor to reduce sound bleed.

Ortiz and Housley were interviewed outside Barnhouse Napa Brews, a “coffee pub” on Clinton Street that Housley and another Pedal Crusher partner, Eric Barnes, own. Had the Crusher pedaled by, the music would have been low enough that it wouldn’t have disrupted our conversation, Ortiz assured.

Before launching the Pedal Crusher, Ortiz and Barnes visited San Diego to see the impact of customer-powered vehicles there, then met with Napa Police and Napa Fire to go over routes and protocols. After a month of operation, Pedal Crusher has generated no complaints, Housley said.

“We did research on what doesn’t work” and made sure their insurance carrier was comfortable with the proposed operation, said Housley, who has four years’ experience running the Housley tasting room just a few doors away on Clinton.

“We wanted this to be an experience kind of like Wine Train” where people enjoy local sights and libations without ruining life for locals, he said.

Each excursion is overseen by a “captain” who steers, brakes and uses an electric motor as needed. Depending on the interests of the group, the captain will give the history of notable buildings and downtown’s evolution since its founding in the 1840s, Housley said.

The Pedal Crusher travels at a leisurely five to 10 mph depending on the number and exertion of pedaling riders. Excursions start and end at Barnhouse on Clinton just west of Main Street.

Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said the Pedal Crusher enriches the experience of tourists who ride or just watch it sail by. It puts a smile on their face that they will long remember, he said.

If the Pedal Crusher occasionally slows other vehicle traffic, it only lasts a block or two, Smith said.

There’s unexpected joy in riding with others through downtown in an open vehicle, Housley said. You feel like you’re in your own “mini-parade.”

For more info, visit napapedalcrusher.com, email napapedalcrusher@gmail.com or call 707-812-8602.

PHOTOS: Napa Pedal Crusher Pedal Crusher 1 Pedal Crusher 2 Pedal Crusher 3 Pedal Crusher 4 Pedal Crusher 5 Pedal Crusher 6 Pedal Crusher 7 Pedal Crusher 8 Pedal Crusher 9 Pedal Crusher 10 Pedal Crusher 11 Pedal Crusher 12 Pedal Crusher 13 Pedal Crusher 14 Pedal Crusher 15 Pedal Crusher 16 Pedal Crusher 17 Pedal Crusher 18 Pedal Crusher 19