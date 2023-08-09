Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that it has several high-performance rankings in this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospital” awards, according to a news release.

For the 2023-24 award year, treatments for four common procedures and conditions — heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure and stroke — were recognized as High Performing, meaning they performed in the top 10% of hospitals across the United States, said the release. The accolade is the highest award a hospital can earn for treating more prevalent surgical procedures and medical conditions.

“Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our community and ensuring every patient has access to leading-edge procedures and research-backed treatments,” Chief Executive Terry Wooten said. “Congratulations to our physicians, nurses and staff members who made this achievement possible by providing exceptional outcomes in four key service areas.”

