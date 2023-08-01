Pure Luxury Transportation has been named one of the 10 best wine tour companies in the United States by the readers of USA Today’s '10Best' Readers Choice Travel Award for best wine tour company, said a news release.

“We’re thrilled! It’s an honor to be recognized among the best in the industry, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our clients and partners over the past 32 years, and our staff who are dedicated to being the best we can be. We’ll continue striving for excellence and providing the finest experiences that make memories to last a lifetime,” said Jennifer Buffo, Pure Luxury Transportation chief operating officer.