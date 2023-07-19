Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center again received the American Heart Association’s "Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GoldPlus" quality achievement award “for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines,” said a news release.

“Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest guidelines for stroke care,” Chief Executive Terry Wooten said.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

“Our stroke program is dedicated to putting proven knowledge and standards into practice every single day,” said Caroline Potter, RN, BSN, clinical program manager for the Queen’s stroke program.

In addition to the Stroke GoldPlus quality achievement award, Providence Queen of the Valley received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Elite Plus award.