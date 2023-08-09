Redwood Credit Union has hired Wellman Ho as vice president of financial assistance, according to a news release.

In his new role, Ho is responsible for assisting members experiencing difficulties making payments on their loans, while still ensuring an excellent member experience, said the release.

He’s also responsible for recruiting, developing and retaining team members who approach their work with care, diplomacy and innovative solutions to the many unique financial challenges people face every day.

Prior to joining RCU, Ho worked for Chevron Federal Credit Union for 15 years. There, he was responsible for the leadership and management of the asset recovery department prior to becoming the vice president of loss mitigation and recovery.

"Wellman brings a depth of knowledge and experience to our financial assistance team that will benefit our members and our organization," said Jennifer Boyle, senior vice president of lending.

"There’s a reason his department is called the financial assistance department and not the collections department. We approach things differently, helping our members through difficult times by educating and inspiring, instead of creating additional stress and worry. Often, our members come out the other side stronger and wiser than they were before, and we’re thrilled to have Wellman lead that effort.”

Ho works out of RCU’s new administrative offices and branch in Napa at 480 Devlin Road.

