Bex Pezzullo founder of Sincere Cider, said she fell in love with wine while traveling in Italy.

Back in the U.S. her then-Oakland home had a garage, "so I thought I’d try my hand at being a home winemaker. The only issue was that my palate was far ahead of my talent and I needed to wait for the next harvest to try again,” said Pezzullo.

To practice, she started making cider.

“I fell in love with the fact that it has a pedigree and can be made with varietal apples, but there is a playful side where you get to build on complimentary flavors.”

Sincere Cider is “a crisp, clean California-made hard cider made from 100% clean and sustainably sourced ingredients,” Pezzullo said.

Sincere Cider is made in Napa.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

If you ask my family, my largest ambition was to ‘be funny.’ I was a joke-cracker and entertainer from day one, but in school I was really drawn to life sciences and had a dream of being a marine biologist or a botanist.

2. What was your first job?

I was a dishwasher at a small restaurant in a small Northeastern California town. Upside: I learned how to make really fluffy baked potatoes. Downside: I got fired for breaking too many of the fancy dishes.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Talking head on a TV show.

Not try: Talking head on a TV show on FOX.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Launching Sincere Cider at the start of Covid was the toughest thing I’ve ever done. I was completely unable to leverage my connections from a 20-year event/restaurant career and instead, had to pivot to direct-to-consumer and non-chain grocery.

And after I did that, the packaging supply chain fell apart - everyone was fighting over aluminum cans. Now that everything is settled down, business has been in a good groove. I’ve been able to travel and showcase the ciders, with more placements and fans all over California.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I think there are lessons to be learned from all the heroes and villains in commerce. At the end of the day, those that I admire seem to blend playfulness with their work and seek to make products and experiences that make the world a better place. There are threads I take from many people in the business world, but the ones I admire most are those that create their own drumbeat.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Napa is a great space for people who want to strike out on their own and take a chance on themselves. With scores of small-scale and boutique beverage companies, I think continuing to highlight minority and women-owned businesses helps all parties to continue to thrive and redefine adult beverages.

7. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

Chain grocers are so prevalent and have really mastered the logistics behind their product mix. However, I wish that they could have a larger commitment to local and regional producers and favored those companies over the national ones.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

O ne Tree Planted. Sincere has partnered with them for our Seasonal Ciders - for every case we sell we plant a tree in a California burn scar. This state has been ravaged by wildfires and the work that One Tree Planted does is so crucial on the ground level for healing the planet.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’ve always loved restoring old vehicles. I also love to cook anything in a wood-fire oven - meats, wood-fire pizza, etc.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Hot Air Balloon license. What a great job. You get to put giant smiles on people’s faces and show them a new perspective; actually, this sounds a lot like being a modern cider maker.

PHOTOS: New "Tiki Dreams" exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum