Napa County business owners have an opportunity to take their business to the next level of success and receive much-needed capital to fuel their success, said a news release.
Napa County’s board of supervisors has approved funding for 40 existing Napa businesses to participate in the Napa Success Accelerator.
The Napa Success Accelerator program, which includes a $2,500 grant after completion, was developed by the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and funded by Napa County through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The program includes six weekly online classes covering best business practices, plus one-on-one meetings with SBDC business advisors. Participants finish with business pitch presentations.
Approximately 20 business owners will participate in round 1 in September, with round 2 planned in early 2024.
Eligible businesses have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 to submit applications for round 1 of the Napa Success Accelerator at solanonapasbdc.org/napa-success
Meet the business owners of Napa Valley
This collection showcases recently-published business profiles featuring Napa County entrepreneurs.
