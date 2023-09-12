The Napa Valley Education Foundation announced the appointment of Rachel Luppens as its new director of development.

"Luppens joins NVEF with a wide range of experience and accomplishments in professional fundraising and strategic partnerships," said a news release.

Prior to her appointment, Luppens held the role of development manager at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

“The Napa Valley Education Foundation is at a very exciting juncture and I count myself as incredibly fortunate to be a part of their next chapter. I’ve appreciated the warm welcome,” she said about her new appointment.

As the first person in her family to earn a college degree, Luppens said she personally understands the transformative power of education.

While at Sonoma State University, Luppens mentored first-generation students, providing them with invaluable guidance and support.

"We are delighted to welcome Rachel Luppens to the Napa Valley Education Foundation family," said Jennifer Stewart, executive director of Napa Valley Education Foundation.