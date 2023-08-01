Drive around Napa Valley long enough and you'll see a white pickup truck with a green logo and black letters that spell out Renteria Vineyard Management (RVM).

Renteria Vineyard Management is known around town as one of "the" companies that manage Napa's most precious resource: grapes.

Today, Renteria is a behemoth responsible for over 30 vineyards spanning 2,200 acres while simultaneously selling grapes to over 50 winemakers. The story of RVM, however, has humble beginnings.

The journey dates back to 1962, when a young immigrant from Jalisco, Mexico, named Salvador Renteria, a barber by trade, set out to follow in his older brother Carlos' footsteps, moving north to work in California vineyards.

Salvador got his first taste working with grapes at Sterling Vineyards in 1964. He planted over 500 acres, cleared the land where the winery was built, and learned the difficulties of a harvest season, picking grapes by the ton. Salvador spent 10 years at Sterling and absorbed everything he could about vineyard development and management.

He then moved to Walsh Vineyard Management, where he gained exposure to various clients and vineyards in the Valley. He developed a reputation for his hard work, passion and perfectionism. As he excelled, his family knew the Valley was now their home.

Salvador's son Oscar said, "My mother tenaciously prioritized our assimilation, education and learning English." While education was the priority, Oscar was on a parallel track, learning his father's business and working in the vineyards by the age of 13.

Salvador retired from Walsh in 1987 and set out on his own by starting RVM. A few years later, he was managing vineyards for some of the most prestigious wineries in Napa Valley.

Oscar joined RVM full-time in 1989 after he graduated from college. His father stated that "he would have to earn everything he got." Oscar added, "He was tough. Back then, I drove the equipment and wasn't earning money." He continued, "That's where I fell in love with vineyard management."

Over the next six years, Oscar learned the ins and outs of the business and helped grow RVM. He noted there were ups and downs working with his father: "My mother helped a lot to keep the peace. At times, I wanted to quit, or he wanted to fire me," Oscar added.

Ultimately, his father retired again, this time for good. However, RVM's succession plan wasn't straightforward. Oscar explained, "He built the brand from a reputation of hard work. He didn't want the industry to assume that me taking over was automatic." He said his father was "overly cautious and skeptical" about how Oscar would carry on the family name and reputation.

Ultimately Oscar did succeed Salvador, and RVM has had significant growth since.

Oscar attributes the success to "surrounding myself with the best and most hardworking people. Taking what my family built and wanting to be the best at what we do." Oscar's initial vision was to "Create a place where everyone comes to work with a smile and embolden our values of respect, care, integrity and family."

Today, RVM has approximately 632 employees, some of which are part-time, working together to provide end-to-end vineyard management services.

"We want to own and be responsible for all of the success and challenges without anyone else having to think about it," said Oscar.

Simultaneously, while RVM grew, the family used decades of vineyard knowledge to create their own wine. The original idea dates back to 1995 when Oscar and a friend made a batch of wine in a garbage can. In 1997 Oscar and Salvador partnered and released their first vintage, "Renteria."

Years later, the name and direction have changed. Oscar said, "Our focus is a very limited-release wine and competing with the best, both locally and abroad, with a direct-to-member model." Salvador created the name "Tres Perlas," representing Oscar and his wife Denise Renteria's three children and three generations of the Renteria family.

Their winemaker, Kirk Venge, comes from a lineage of winegrowers himself. Venge grew up in the vineyards of Rutherford. His father, Nils Venge, worked as the winemaker at Villa Mt. Eden (now Plumpjack Winery). Venge said, "It’s Oscar and Denise who set Tres Perlas apart from other wines. They bring energy and enthusiasm into every aspect of the business and are 110% committed to the product. Sparing no expense."

The wine previously scored a 95 by Robert Parker, but Oscar said, "We ultimately decided our best judges will be the consumers, our staff and winemakers." He added, "There is an immense pressure to create truly fantastic wines because of our reputation in vineyard management."

Miguel Gonzalez, head of consumer sales, believes the thoughtful mentality of RVM benefits Tres Perlas. “We care for our vineyards as deeply as we do our members. The personal relationship is everything”

Brand Director Harry Oranges added, “We are humbled to witness our membership grow into a family that shares conversations about wine culture, innovating traditions and generational wisdom both around the table and in the vineyard.”

In addition to desired wine, Tres Perlas hosts yearly events created from the demand club members had to connect with the brand and culture. One of which has RVM employees cook off throughout the year until the top two chefs compete at the annual carnitas tasting, where attendees crown the champ. "To share food with someone you love in Mexican culture is everything," said Oscar.

Beyond wine, Oscar noted that there are plans to create a vino de mezcal. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Napa Valley Farm Work Foundation, where Oscar serves on the board. He's also a board member of Napa Valley Grapegrowers, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, and most recently joined Trellis to push the boundaries of innovation.

He added, "With climate and what's ahead of us, there is a huge opportunity and necessity to innovate. I want to be at the forefront anywhere we can. We need to do better for the planet."

